Board of Curators Discusses UM Presidential Search

ROLLA - The UM Board of Curators met on Monday to discuss the current presidential search. They discussed the 7 public forums that they held over the last few weeks. The public was able to give their input about the characteristics they want in the new system president. Warren Erdman, who is a board member in charge of the search committee, said there were many common themes.

"They want someone who is passionate about higher education, they want someone who is sensitive about the academic world, who has business and political experience, who understands Missouri and understands who Missourians are and what things are important to us, someone who has great drive, a vision, who can be a good leader, " Erdman said.

This meeting was also the first time that they met with their search consultant, Jan Greenwood. Greenwood will be helping the curators with the search process. They just finished figuring out what kind of person they are looking for, and now they are in the advertising stage. Erdman said that it may be awhile before they make a decision.

"We have no definite deadline, we don't want to feel pressured to make a quick decision by the same time, we would like to move it along would think by the summer we will begin looking at candidates and hopefully by the time school starts maybe we will be ready. There is no hard deadline," Erdman said.