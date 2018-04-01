Board releases plan for strengthening Missouri higher education

COLUMBIA - In the same week Gov. Jay Nixon signed a Higher Education budget bill into law, the state's Coordinating Board for Higher Education released its plans and goals for improving education in the Show-Me State.

The blueprint the board released is intended to guide the state's higher education over the next five years. Missouri adopted the latest plan of this type in 2008.

With approximately 50.6 percent of working adults in the state having a two or four-year degree or professional certificate, Brian Fogle, chair of the Coordinating Board of Higher Education, said it's important for students to complete a higher education.

"Students who complete a postsecondary education program benefit from more employment opportunities, increased earning power and a greater connection to their community," Fogle said.

The new coordinated plan has five goals:

Attainment - Missouri will increase the proportion of working-age adults with high-quality, affordable postsecondary credentials to 60 percent by 2025.

Affordability - Missouri will rank among the 10 most affordable states in which to obtain a postsecondary degree or certificate by 2025.

Quality - Missouri will produce graduates with high quality postsecondary degrees and certificates that are valuable and relevant to individuals, employers, communities and the state.

Research and information - Missouri will be a top 10 state for investment in academic research by 2025.

Investment, advocacy, and partnership - Missouri will promote greater investment in a culture of postsecondary education through increased advocacy and powerful partnerships with education, business, government and communities.

Fogle said its important to have a plan like this for higher education, because it helps build a skilled workforce, which helps a strong economy and improves the life of all Missourians.