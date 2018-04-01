Board Threatens to Withhold Tax Money for Museum

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Zoo-Museum District board members are threatening to withhold $10 million in annual tax money from the Missouri History Museum, calling it "unresponsive" and "nontransparent."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that board members on Monday said the museum must be governed by its publicly appointed commissioners, not by a nonprofit board of trustees. The board decided to withhold about $500,000 this spring and said that if the nonprofit board remains in charge by next all, they would move to withhold all $10 million.

Concerns were raised in September following an audit and Post-Dispatch stories detailing the 2006 purchase of environmentally contaminated land from former Mayor Freeman Bosley Jr. for $875,000, land now valued at $232,000.

History Museum officials say they have made substantial improvements to their governance.