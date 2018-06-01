Board to Decide Fate of St. Louis Area Homeless Shelter

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis city board this week will consider the fate of a downtown homeless shelter.

The Board of Public Service will hold the first of three hearings Tuesday to consider revoking a permit allowing the Rev. Larry Rice to operate the New Life Evangelistic Center.

KMOX Radio reports that the hearings are in response to a petition drive from the neighborhood complaining about homeless people loitering, fighting and committing crimes.

Rice says his shelter is just one of four homeless providers in the neighborhood. He says that because his shelter operates as a religious facility it is constitutionally protected.