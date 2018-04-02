Board to Hear Case of Doctor Who Treats Autism

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri board has scheduled a hearing to consider the case of a doctor who treats autistic patients at a clinic in Missouri.

Dr. Mark Geier, whose hormone therapy for children with autism has been criticized by medical boards in other states, has opened eight autism treatment clinics in the U.S. called ASD Centers.

A source reports that Geier has had his license revoked or suspended in several states, and is now allowed to practice at only two of the clinics. One clinic is in St. Peters and the other is in Springfield, Ill.

The Missouri Board of Registration for the Healing Arts has scheduled a disciplinary hearing in Geier's case for Oct. 19 in Jefferson City.