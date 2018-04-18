Board votes to restructure Normandy schools in Missouri

NORMANDY (AP) - The governing board of the Normandy Schools Collaborative in Missouri has approved a district restructuring plan that will move sixth-graders to elementary school and centralize kindergarten students in one center.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the board approved the plan Thursday. Superintendent Charles Pearson said the plan is intended to boost academic achievement among adolescents by delaying the middle school transition by one year.

All kindergarten classes will be in the former Bel-Nor Elementary building, which was closed in December 2013 because of budget shortfalls. The district says it will spend $525,000 on improvements to reopen the building.