Boat Blows Up, Injures Man

GRAVOIS MILLS (AP) - Authorities are investigating an explosion aboard a 40-foot houseboat at a marina in Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Water Patrol says the explosion last night left a 67-year-old man with serious burns to his hands, face and ears. He was flown to the burn unit at the University of Missouri-Columbia. The man's name was not released. Officials say it appears that the man was trying to fuel his 1973 model boat at Harbour Marina in Soap Creek Cove, on the Gravois Arm of the lake, in Morgan County.