Boat Registration Fee Could Increase

Part of the increase the House approved Monday would be used to fund the Missouri State Water Patrol. The Senate passed the bill earlier, so it goes to the governor. Boat owners must pay registration fees every three years. For boats shorter than 16 feet, the fee would climb from $10 to $25. For boats 40 feet or longer, it would jump from $40 dollars to $150. Republican Rep. Wayne Cooper of Osage Beach says many members of the water patrol leave for higher salaries of state Highway Patrol troopers. The fee is expected to bring in $3.1 million for the water patrol and $2 million for the state's general fund.