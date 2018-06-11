Boat Safety Keeps Plans Afloat
Lake Ozark Water Safety Council was ready with posters and signs.
A new effort by the council educates and reminds visitors that drinking and driving on the lake is just as serious as on the road.
The information is aimed at cutting down on boating accidents this weekend and all summer.
"Individuals want to come down and have a good time and this weekend, memorial day weekend will be a big part of that," Tim Jacobsen, Water Safety Council. "We'll have quite a few people down that are here to enjoy themselves. We just want to make sure thats accompanied by safe boating practices."
Some Lake Ozark residents are used to seeing anything but safe boating.
"There are a lot of crazy boaters on the weekend," Don Avie said.
And research from the Council says that if the captain of the watercraft is intoxicated, passengers are 10 times more likely to be injured in a boating accident.
Even with sober captains, there are steps to take to protect passengers.
"Make sure there are enough life jackets for everyone on the boat, and designate that captain while you're here at Lake of the Ozarks."
5 million tourists annually visit Lake Ozark, and Memorial Day Weekend is one of the most popular times for boaters to visit the lake.
