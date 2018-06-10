Boaters gear up for Lake of the Ozarks competition

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) - Everything from power boats to pontoon boats will be competing next month in races at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Lake Race 2013 is planned for June 8 and 9 at Bagnell Dam. Organizers of the Offshore Super Series say the competition will include the sanctioned pontoon boat race.

There also will be events leading up to the competition, including a tribute party to honor high-profile boaters.

The race is returning to the central Missouri lake this year after a hiatus tied in part to the economy.