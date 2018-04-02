Bobcats end Cougars winning streak

COLUMBIA – The Columbia College baseball team lost to the College of the Ozarks in a non-conference matchup this afternoon. The final score was 17-14. The Cougars are now 8-7 on the season.

The Cougars had an early lead with 7-0 going into the second inning. The Bobcats cut the lead to 7-6 heading into the fourth inning. The Cougars answered with three runs in the top of the fourth but the Bobcats went off for nine runs in the bottom half of the inning to lead them 15-10.

Columbia College tried to bounce back, but the Bobcats were able to close them out in the final stretch. They handed the Cougars their first loss in six games.

For their first regular home game since 1982, Columbia College will host Williams Baptist College on Friday, March 3rd at 3 p.m.