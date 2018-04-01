Bodies of Two Men Found in Missouri Lake Identified

WARSAW, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified two Wheatland men whose bodies were found this week in Truman Lake after they apparently drowned.

The patrol says Michael C. Bryan's body was found Thursday morning after the men's boat was found empty in an area of the lake known as Berry Bend. The Highway Patrol's Water Patrol division recovered the body of Zachary L. Reno Friday night.

The men disappeared during a fishing trip Wednesday night. Family members contacted the Benton County Sheriff's Office after the boat was found.