Body found after explosion levels southwest Missouri home

By: The Associated Press

MARSHFIELD (AP) - Authorities said a body was found after an explosion destroyed a home in southwest Missouri.

KOLR-TV reported that the home was engulfed in flames when authorities arrived Friday afternoon at the home south of Marshfield. The Marshfield Fire Department said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday on the victim, whose name wasn't immediately released.

The state fire marshal was investigating the cause of the explosion.