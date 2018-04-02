Body Found At Hardee's Parking Lot

BOWLING GREEN - On Wednesday, Oct. 26, at approximately 9 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a reference to a subject laying on the ground at Hardee's parking lot.

Upon arrival, a 52-year-old male was located next to a parked semi tractor trailer and determined to be unresponsive. It was later determined that he was the driver of that truck while delivering cargo and stopped at the Bowling Green fuel center to conduct some type of business. Emergency Medical Services and the Pike County Coroner responded to the scene. The person was pronounced dead by Pike County Coroner Jim Turner.

No indication of foul play is suspected and the death is being investigated as a natural or accidental death. An autopsy was scheduled by the Pike County Coroner.

Identification of the deceased is pending per Piike County Coroner.