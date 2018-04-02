Body found in Cole County, four arrested

RUSSELLVILLE - The Cole County Sheriff's Department said it found a body Tuesday off Route AA, southeast of Russellville.

The department said it was asked by family to check on 23-year-old Samantha Rhein. Her family had not heard from her since Monday, Aug. 4, when she sent her mother a text asking that someone come get her.

The department said it was running down leads and that led to the discovery of the body.

Four people were in custody Tuesday evening on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, a felony. They were in Cole County Jail awaiting formal charges.

The sheriff's department said it sent the body to Columbia for autopsy and notified the family.