Body Found in Creek Near Bates City

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Body Found,0085 Body found in shallow grave along creek near Bates City BATES CITY, Mo. (AP) -- An investigation is underway in Lafayette County after the discovery of a woman's body along a creek last night. Sheriff Kerrick Alumbaugh (AL'-um-baw) said today the body was found in a shallow grave and did not appear to have been there long. He said the remains were discovered by a fisherman at a creek near Bates City, about 30 miles east of Kansas City. The Rural Major Case Squad is being called in to investigate. (Jim Cunningham, KCMO) (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-16-06 1417EDT