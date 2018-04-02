Body found in flooded area of southeast Missouri

By: The Associated Press

CARUTHERSVILLE (AP) - An autopsy was scheduled to help determine the identity of a woman's body found floating in a flooded area of southeast Missouri.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports the body was found Sunday night in Pemiscot County after authorities received a call about a van stuck in a bean field.

Responding officers found the body and pulled it from the water. Police believe the woman had been dead for several days.

The autopsy would also seek to determine cause of death.