Body found in fountain at Kansas City airport

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Police are investigating how an adult's body ended up in a pond near the Kansas City International Airport.

The body was found Monday afternoon during a routine check by airport security. Police did not release an approximate age, race, or gender.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office determined the person had died recently. Authorities are asking anyone who saw someone walking in the area Monday to call authorities.