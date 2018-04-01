Body found in Mississippi River ID'd as missing boater

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities have identified a man whose body was found in the Mississippi River near St. Louis as a boater who had been missing since Labor Day.

Madison County, Ill., Coroner Stephen Nonn on Friday identified the victim as 39-year-old Scoria Johnson of East St. Louis, Ill. His body was recovered Thursday floating in the river at Alton, Ill., following a three-day search.

Authorities say Johnson was boating with friends on Monday when the boat ran aground on a sandbar near Grafton, Ill. Johnson got out to free the boat and was swept under the water. Friends were unable to rescue Johnson, who could not swim and was not wearing a flotation device.