Body Found in Missouri River

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police officers found a body in the Missouri River Saturday morning.

The police officers were dispatched just before 11:00 a.m. after recieving a report of a body found in the river near North Chestnut Street.

The Cole County Sheriff's Department, Jefferson City Fire, police officers and detectives were all called to the scene. Jefferson City Fire personnel helped get the body out of the water.

