Body found in Missouri River

BOONE COUNTY- The Missouri State Water Patrol found a body Monday morning in the Missouri River just south of Hartsburg.

The Southern Boone County Fire Department discovered the body around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

"Boone County and Southern Boone County boats are off the river. Missouri Highway State Patrol Water Division has possession of the body and recovery efforts," The Boone County Fire District tweeted.

Cooper's Landing resident Barbara Giles reported the body around 4:00 a.m. Monday and the Boone and Southern Boone County Fire Departments were dispatched to Cooper's Landing at 4:30 a.m.

"I got up and ran after it, and followed it downstream a little bit enough to see that it rotated and so I could see legs and arms so it was clear that it was a person," Giles said.

The search started at Cooper's Landing in Columbia. The crews searched three miles down the river before working their way back to Cooper's Landing.