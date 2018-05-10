Body found in Moniteau county
MONITEAU COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Monday a body was found southwest of Jefferson City over the weekend.
Sergeant Kevin Hunter with the state highway patrol's Drug and Crime Unit said the body was found around 7 p.m. Saturday in a rural area in southern Moniteau County.
Hunter said an autopsy would be conducted Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. to determine more information.
