Body found in southeast Missouri flood waters identified

By: The Associated Press

CARUTHERSVILLE (AP) - Authorities in Pemiscot County identified the body of a woman found in flood waters.

The Kennett Daily Dunklin Democrat reported that the victim was 59-year-old Diane McDaniel of Caruthersville. Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said McDaniel's death was apparently an accidental drowning.

The sheriff's department received a report Sunday night of a van stuck in a bean field and a body was floating in flood waters off a county road. Authorities say the body had been there for several days.