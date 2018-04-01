Body Found in Trunk

News

ST. LOUIS - A body is found in the trunk of a car after a chase in St. Louis, but it was not a police chase. It happened early today. Police say someone recognized his or her stolen car and gave a chase. The cars crashed into a Metro bus at Labadie and Fair on the city's north side. When police arrived, they discovered a woman's body in the trunk of the stolen car. The victim is 60-year-old Mary Carey of Wellston, who disappeared Tuesday. Police are saying little, and no charges have been filed. Broadcast reports give this account: Around midnight, Carey's relatives saw a man driving Carey's car. The relatives began a chase that ended when the car being pursued hit a Metro bus and was then struck by the car chasing it. When officers arrived, the relatives urged police to open the trunk of the woman's car. Inside, they found her body. The driver of the car being pursued had been Carey's boyfriend. He is hospitalized with serious injuries.