Body found inside home in Hannibal
HANNIBAL (AP) — Police in the northeast Missouri town of Hannibal are investigating after a man's body was found inside a home.
The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that officers were called Tuesday to a home that was believed to be vacant. The identity of the man found inside the home has not been released.
Police have not disclosed a cause of death but say residents have no reason to fear for their safety.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – Community radio station KOPN hopes to break the record for most radio interviews in 24 hours. The challenge... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Having a child with Down syndrome is motivating one mother to help connect and provide resources to other... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - On Saturday, June 9, Aspen Dental will be giving back to those who served our country. ... More >>
in
LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday. The fire happened... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - An undercover investigation by the Boonville Police Department and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force has led to the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The state appeals court overturned the decision to imprison a Boone County man for his ninth DWI. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Thursday Night Live, a concert event downtown, is canceled for this evening after a building next to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A bully prevention group at the University of Missouri isn't letting a lack of state funding stop them... More >>
in
JOPLIN (AP) — Missouri Southern State University is facing a $1.1 million state penalty after raising its tuition rates by... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Part of a building wall collapsed onto the sidewalk of Madison Street near... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU can expect another year of cuts in its 2019 budget. The university is currently facing a... More >>
in
CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis man has been charged with crashing head-on into another vehicle and killing the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Urban Farm harvests more than 17,000 pounds of food every year, but the Columbia Center for Urban... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - A newly released document shows attorneys for former Governor Eric Greitens recognized prosecutors had a strong computer... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri House panel that had been investigating former Gov. Eric Greitens reversed course Wednesday, dropping... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri is only seven spots away from being the least-safest state in America, according to WalletHub. A... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Democrat Lauren Arthur scored a shocking victory on Tuesday, winning a senate seat in District 17, which... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY -The new bus for Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri is ready to serve. Bishop Shawn... More >>
in