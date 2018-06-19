Body Found May be That of Missing Pevely Woman

PEVELY - Authorities in eastern Missouri are trying to determine if a body found near an old sand mine is that of a missing woman with Alzheimer's disease.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills reports that the body was discovered by search dogs around 11 a.m. Thursday in Jefferson County while searchers were looking for 60-year-old Deborah Rawlings. While there were initial reports that the body was that of Rawlings, Pevely Police Chief Ron Weeks says the search for her continues until the body is positively identified.

The old mine is in Pevely. The body was taken to the St. Louis Medical Examiner's office for identification.

Rawlings has been missing since Saturday afternoon, last seen walking along a Pevely highway.