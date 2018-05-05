Body found near Tebbetts identified, death attributed to meth use

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies have identified the body found on a road near Tebbetts in late March as a man from the Jefferson City area.

DNA helped identify the remains of Shaun McGee, 39, and the Boone-Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death as the result of methamphetamine use. No foul play is suspected.

Family and next of kin have been notified.