Body found on I70 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating the discovery of a body on highway.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/1OSe4Fw ) the body was found early Wednesday on eastbound I70 in the downtown area.

Police say a motorist alerted police, and that it appeared that a vehicle struck the man after he jumped. Traffic in the area was diverted while crime scene investigators gathered evidence, but the roadway reopened a few hours later.

In separate incident, a tractor-trailer hauling sausages overturned early Wednesday along Interstate 670 in nearby Kansas City, Kansas, causing a traffic backup. The crash closed a section of eastbound I-670 while crews cleared debris.