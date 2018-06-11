Body found outside Missouri apartment complex after fire

LIBERTY - Police are investigating after a man's body was found at the scene of an apartment fire that authorities believe was intentionally set.

The fire was reported Tuesday morning at the Wilshire Apartments in Liberty, about 20 miles north of Kansas City.

While investigating the fire, police found a man's body outside. Liberty police spokesman Capt. Andy Hedrick says the man apparently lived in the apartment where the fire occurred but they are investigating his death as a homicide. No one else was inside the apartment and the fire was contained to that one apartment.

The man's name has not been released.

Police are looking for a red 2013 Ford Fusion with Missouri license HJ0L2H, which belonged to the victim.