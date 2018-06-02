Body Identified As Missing St. Charles Man

ST. LOUIS -- An eastern Missouri coroner has identified a body found in a creek as a missing St. Charles man who was last seen in December.

KTVI reports the Lincoln County coroner used dental records to identity 24-year-old Nicholas Michael Coppala, who was last seen Dec. 10 in his apartment in Columbia.

Police found his car abandoned two days later along Interstate 70 near Foristell. Investigators say his cell phone and wallet were found inside the car. Coppala's body was found July 26 on the border of Lincoln and Warren counties.