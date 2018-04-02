Body of 93-Year-Old Man Recovered from Lake

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) - The body of a 93-year-old Kansas City man who apparently drowned while fishing has been recovered at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri Water Patrol says Alton Mos disappeared Sunday afternoon in the Lake in Camdenton County. His body was recovered about noon Monday.

The patrol says Mos was fishing on his dock when he disappeared. The stool he was sitting on was knocked over so authorities believe he fell in the water.

His body was recovered near the dock.