Body of Man Found in Lake of the Ozarks

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Drowned Man Found,0108Body of man found in Lake of the Ozarks LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (AP) -- The body of a Central Missouri man missing in the Lake of the Ozarks for three days has been recovered. Missouri Water Patrol officers found the body of 45-year-old Rodger Spooner of Stover yesterday. They say he was standing in his pontoon boat late Thursday, trying to put on a life jacket. But due to his intoxicated state he fell into the water and was unable to get into the life jacket. Spooner's wife put on her life jacket and went into the water to help her husband, but he had already gone under water and did not surface. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-06-17-07 1132EDT