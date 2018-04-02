Body of man found in Overland driveway

OVERLAND (AP) — Police in the St. Louis suburb of Overland were investigating after a young man was found dead in the driveway of a vacant home.

The victim, discovered Sunday afternoon, has not yet been identified. Police are calling his death suspicious.

Police Chief Mike Laws said the victim appears to be 20 to 30 years old, and the body may have been there for some time. Though in the driveway, the body was toward the back of a home and may not have been visible from the roadway.