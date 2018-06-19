Body of Missing Missouri Man Found in Illinois

BARRY, Ill. (AP) — The body of a missing northeast Missouri man has been found near Barry, Ill.

A source reportedthe body of 21-year-old Christopher Witt of Palmyra was found Friday morning at the base of a water tower in an industrial park.

Pike County, Ill., Sheriff Paul Petty said Witt did not jump and foul play is not suspected. He says it appears that Witt died from exposure to the elements, but it isn't clear why he was at that site.

Authorities say no one had heard from Witt since Jan. 12.

Witt's car was found about 140 feet from the body.