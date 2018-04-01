Body of Missing Woman Found near Jackson

JACKSON (AP) - A body found in Cape Girardeau County has been identified as that of a southeast Missouri woman reported missing last week.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that 26-year-old Jordan Miller of Miner, Mo., was found dead Monday on a county road near Jackson. Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton says Miller died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Miller was reported missing Thursday.