Body of Pharmacist Recovered From Mo. Lake

LEBANON (AP) - Residents of a southern Missouri town are mourning a local pharmacy owner whose body was found in the Lake of the Ozarks.

Fifty-one-year-old Joe Bartholomew, of Lebanon, was last seen fishing Sunday afternoon at a private dock on the lake's Big Niangua Arm in Camden County. The Highway Patrol lists the case as a drowning and says the body was recovered Monday.

KOLR-TV reports Bartholomew owned Joe's Pharmacy in Lebanon, where he made a point in radio ads of being a neighborhood pharmacist who knew everyone's name.

Customer Harley Vaughn says it was true. If he met a customer once, Vaughn says, Bartholomew would remember the name "forever."