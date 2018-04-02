Body of woman found behind apartment complex in Imperial

IMPERIAL (AP) — The body of a woman has been found behind an apartment complex in Imperial.

Authorities said the body was discovered Saturday afternoon at the bottom of a steep wooded slope behind the Verde Vista apartment complex. According to Lt. Gary Higginbotham with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the victim had scrapes, cuts and bruises, but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman's identity and cause of death.

Police are trying to determine if the victim is a woman reported missing from the same apartments last week.