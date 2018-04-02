Body Pulled from Missouri River

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities are working to identify a body that was pulled from the Missouri River in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office is trying to identify the body retrieved from the river Saturday by troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Police say the body appeared to have been in the water for a while.

Detectives were awaiting identification of the body and a ruling on the cause of death from the medical examiner.

Police say it's unclear if the body is connected to an April 9 incident where a man dropped into the river after hanging off an area bridge. A police helicopter and fire rescue team tried unsuccessfully to find the man after he fell into the water.