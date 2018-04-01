Body pulled from river was woman who abandoned baby in NY

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman who was charged with abandoning her baby in a Manhattan subway station in 2014 has been found dead in the Mississippi River in St. Louis.

Authorities aren't sure why 22-year-old Frankea Dabbs was in St. Louis, where she had no known connection. Her body was found in the river on April 27. The St. Louis Medical Examiner's office says Tuesday it identified Dabbs through fingerprints.

Chief medical investigator Rose Psara says a cause of death has not yet been determined. Authorities labeled the death "suspicious."

When Dabbs was arrested in 2014 she told authorities she was homeless and felt she couldn't take care of the 10-month-old girl. She pleaded guilty to child abandonment in June and was sentenced to jail. It wasn't immediately clear when she was released.