Body Recovered Near Plot of Farmland in Moberly

MOBERLY - Moberly police recovered the body of man Wednesday near the 400 block of E. Urbandale. The discovery took place around 10:30 a.m. Officials have not identified the body, nor will they say whether they suspect foul play. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Officials have asked for camera surveillance of the businesses Nelly's Restaurant and Lee's Lawn Care, both near the plot of land. The Randolph County coroner, Randolph County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Boone Country Medical Examiner's office are assisting in the investigation.