Boeing breaks ground on new St. Louis venture
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon and a top Boeing Co. official say the company's latest venture in St. Louis opens up new possibilities for the region.
Ground was broken Tuesday for a plant that will make parts for Boeing's new 777X passenger aircraft, which will be manufactured in the Seattle area. The parts facility will bring 700 permanent jobs to St. Louis and create 250 construction jobs.
The awarding of the plant was announced in October. The facility should be complete in 2016, with production beginning in 2017.
Nixon says the plant will yield economic benefits for years to come. Bib Ciesla, a Boeing vice president, says the new facility is significant because it offers both commercial and defense capabilities.
