Boeing official named to Missouri highway panel

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An executive at the Boeing Co. has again been appointed to the state Highways and Transportation Commission by Gov. Jay Nixon.

Bryan Scott was appointed to the panel Wednesday, his second such nomination in less than a year.

Nixon originally appointed Scott to the commission last October but withdrew his nomination when the Senate did not confirm Scott by an early February deadline.

The new appointment means Scott can begin serving on the panel immediately, but he will still be subject to Senate confirmation when the Legislature convenes in January.

Scott is the director of quality for Boeing, where he has worked since 1988. He is a Democrat from St. Louis. His term on the transportation commission would run until March 1, 2017.