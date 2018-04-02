Boeing to Shift Research Jobs to South, Midwest

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Boeing is shifting hundreds of jobs to Alabama, Missouri and South Carolina as it restructures its research and technology operations.

The Chicago-based aerospace company said Thursday that it will decrease its research operations in Washington state and California as part of the change.

The announcement comes as those same states, and several others, compete to assemble Boeing's 777X passenger plane.

Boeing spokesman Daryl Stephenson says the restructuring of research operations is unrelated to the new airplane and was in the works long beforehand.

The company is adding 300-400 employees each in Alabama, Missouri and South Carolina. Research jobs are declining by 800-1,200 in Washington and by 200-300 in California.