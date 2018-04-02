Boil Advisory in Effect for District 10 of Boone County

BOONE COUNTY- Public Water Supply District 10 of Boone County issued a boil advisory for residents on Barnes Road, McLain Dailing. Farwest School Road, Dowell Road, Wallace School Road, and Lost Woods. The boil alert is due to a water leak repair. Boone County advises to boil all water for consumption for five minutes. It's necessary to turn off all water softeners as well. The boil advisory will last until 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 12.

If any residents have any questions, call 573-682-5314.