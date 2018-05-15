Boil Advisory in Effect For New Franklin

3 years 11 months 6 days ago Sunday, June 08 2014 Jun 8, 2014 Sunday, June 08, 2014 8:37:00 AM CDT June 08, 2014 in News
By: James Packard, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

NEW FRANKLIN - A boil advisory is in effect for New Franklin for the next 48 hours as a result of a drop in water pressure.

New Franklin City Administrator Patricia Cunningham said the advisory came after a high service pump went out sometime late Saturday. Cunningham says the advisory is in effect for the next 48 or until it is lifted. 

Residents of New Franklin are asked to boil water before it is used for cooking or drinking.

The advisory does not extend into Howard County.

