Boil order in effect for part of Camden County

CAMDENTON - City of Camdenton officials have issued a boil order for some Camdenton residents and businesses after they said air entered the city's water main while a contractor was working on a private water system.

The precautionary boil order is anticipated to lift on Tuesday, Nov. 4 and is for the residents and businesses on Clint Avenue, Willow Terrace, Dogwood Terrace, and Rosewood Terrace.

Officials said crews flushed the main and observed no pressure drop in the line.

The City of Camdenton provided these tips for those under a boil order:

Boil water for three minutes prior to using it for cooking or drinking.

Do not consume ice from an automatic ice maker. Remake ice with water that has been boiled for three minutes.

Wash dishes and food contact surfaces by immersing for one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water.

If you notice any turbidity or air in the water, flush the taps in your home to clear the lines.

The city said it will lift the boil order "as soon as samples can be taken and found to be negative for bacteria."