Boil Order Issued In Boone County

Part of Boone County is under a boil advisory until further notice. The area under advisory is north of Hwy 22, west of north Hwy 151 (that goes into Madison) and east of Hwy 63. This includes the city of Clark.

The boil order is in effect until 12pm, Tuesday, January 11, 2011.

For questions, call the water district office at 573-682-5314