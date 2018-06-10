Boil water advisory issued for Paris

PARIS - Officials in the City of Paris issued a boil water advisory for the entire town Monday, according to City Superintendent Phillip Shatzer.

The advisory is set to be lifted at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

NBC affiliate WGEM reports the boil water advisory stems from a water main break in the Monroe County town Monday afternoon.

Crews were repairing the break as of Monday afternoon.