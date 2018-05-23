Boil water advisory lifted for parts of St. Louis County

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri American Water has lifted a boil water advisory for customers in parts of north St. Louis County.

A water main break had prompted the utility to issue the advisory late Saturday for customers in Dellwood, Flordell Hills, Country Club Hills, Ferguson and Jennings. Residents had been asked to boil their water before using it for cooking or drinking.

The utility announced Tuesday that water quality tests have confirmed that the water is safe to drink. But the utility recommends customers to flush the internal plumbing in their homes or businesses by turning on a few faucets and letting the water run for a few minutes.

 

