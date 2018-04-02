Bomb threats force evacuation of Missouri high school

By: The Associated Press

REPUBLIC (AP) — Authorities in the southwest Missouri community of Republic said they have detained two people in connection with two bomb threats that forced a high school's evacuation.

Republic Police Chief Mike Lawton said no explosive devices were immediately found in Republic High School after the threats Friday, though searches using bomb-sniffing dogs planned to inspect the building into the evening.

There was no immediate word about any charges.

Lawton said the threats originally were sent online about 10 a.m. Friday to Syracuse, New York, authorities who determined the alleged target was the 1,400-student Missouri school and notified Republic law enforcers.

The school was evacuated about 1:15 p.m. Friday, just 15 minutes before that day's scheduled dismissal time.